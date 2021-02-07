Four Fresno families given keys to brand new homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Claps and celebrations were in order after four Fresno families picked up the keys to their brand new homes.The families received their houses through a program that partnered with the City of Fresno and Habitat for Humanity.The non-profit fundraised -- and used city money -- to build the four homes that were handed off during a celebration on Saturday.The homes are each about 1,600 square feet in size -- and each house has five bedrooms.Mayor Jerry Dyer was on hand to congratulate the families who received a new place to call home."The pride in a neighborhood is critical for Fresno and these four families are going to be able to take pride," he said. "Four families are going to have a different future for them and their children."Mayor Dyer says one of his top priorities is bringing more home-ownership to the city.He plans on continuing the city's partnership with Habitat for Humanity to get more families in need in homes of their own.