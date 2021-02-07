FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Claps and celebrations were in order after four Fresno families picked up the keys to their brand new homes.
The families received their houses through a program that partnered with the City of Fresno and Habitat for Humanity.
The non-profit fundraised -- and used city money -- to build the four homes that were handed off during a celebration on Saturday.
The homes are each about 1,600 square feet in size -- and each house has five bedrooms.
Mayor Jerry Dyer was on hand to congratulate the families who received a new place to call home.
"The pride in a neighborhood is critical for Fresno and these four families are going to be able to take pride," he said. "Four families are going to have a different future for them and their children."
Mayor Dyer says one of his top priorities is bringing more home-ownership to the city.
He plans on continuing the city's partnership with Habitat for Humanity to get more families in need in homes of their own.
Four Fresno families given keys to brand new homes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News