Society

Four Fresno families given keys to brand new homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Claps and celebrations were in order after four Fresno families picked up the keys to their brand new homes.

The families received their houses through a program that partnered with the City of Fresno and Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit fundraised -- and used city money -- to build the four homes that were handed off during a celebration on Saturday.

The homes are each about 1,600 square feet in size -- and each house has five bedrooms.

Mayor Jerry Dyer was on hand to congratulate the families who received a new place to call home.

"The pride in a neighborhood is critical for Fresno and these four families are going to be able to take pride," he said. "Four families are going to have a different future for them and their children."

Mayor Dyer says one of his top priorities is bringing more home-ownership to the city.

He plans on continuing the city's partnership with Habitat for Humanity to get more families in need in homes of their own.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnohomegroup home
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tom Flores elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, ESPN reports
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
60-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in SE Fresno
New mural in Sanger honors Tom Flores following Hall of Fame selection
Car crashes into home in Merced, police searching for 3 suspects
Fresno man loses job, faces 100+ years in prison on child sex case
Crash involving semi truck causing traffic delays in Tulare County
Show More
39th Annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon goes on virtually
38-year-old man killed in hit and run in Fresno County, police say
California can't totally ban indoor worship, Supreme Court says
Fresno Discovery Center to reopen with popular weekend programs
Traffic stop in Kern Co. turns into high-speed chase, shooting involving officer
More TOP STORIES News