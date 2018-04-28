INVESTIGATION

Homicide detectives identify man found dead in Tulare County home

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday morning when sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to Road 58 and Avenue 378 in New London. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fourteen hours into their investigation, Tulare County Sheriff's Office have ruled a suspicious death a homicide.

"Its small farming community north of Visalia so to come out and handle a homicide right in town it's very rare," said Joe Torres.

Family and friends stood outside of the crime scene tape as Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies and the cyber forensic investigation unit combed the area trying to piece together what happened.

"We've interviewed a number of people. Unfortunately, we can't disclose details of a case. We are interviewing everyone involved," said Torres.

It was 4 a.m. Saturday morning when sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to Road 58 and Avenue 378 in New London.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to the 37 thousand block of Road 58 in New London.



"Once we arrived there was no one outside the home the vehicle was fully engulfed. To attempt to find out if anyone was in the car we made attempted to make contact with the residence that's when we found our deceased victim," said Torres.

According to investigators once they entered the home they found the body of 54-year-old Paul Abarca.

Grief-stricken family members did not want to speak on camera but tell us Abarca lived by himself at the home.

Investigators are not releasing the condition the body was found in only saying the investigation is ongoing.

They worked into the late afternoon, not only looking for a cause of death but determining whether the intent was to set the house on fire as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious deathinvestigationtulare countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INVESTIGATION
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Fuel tanks break out in flames in Porterville
Man dies after being hit by pickup truck while crossing the road in Sanger
Fitbit helps lead police to alleged killer, her stepfather
Granite Park developer seeks additional commitment from city
More investigation
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News