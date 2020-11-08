Body found in car in Central Fresno, police investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a car in Central Fresno Sunday morning.The Fresno Police Department says they found the car near Tyler and 8th after receiving calls of shattered windows.Investigators report the man had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.It is currently unknown what led to homicide or what time it happened. The identity of the man has not been released.