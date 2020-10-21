Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Fresno County orchard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a person was discovered dead in an almond orchard on Wednesday morning.Authorities say a farmworker found the body on Sycamore Avenue near Ashlan Avenue around 9:45 am.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office did not release a cause of death but did say the body had suffered severe trauma. The case is considered a homicide.No further details were immediately available.Detectives are expected to be in the area investigating for several hours.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.