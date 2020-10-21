FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a person was discovered dead in an almond orchard on Wednesday morning.
Authorities say a farmworker found the body on Sycamore Avenue near Ashlan Avenue around 9:45 am.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office did not release a cause of death but did say the body had suffered severe trauma. The case is considered a homicide.
No further details were immediately available.
Detectives are expected to be in the area investigating for several hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story.
Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Fresno County orchard
BODY FOUND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News