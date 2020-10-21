body found

Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Fresno County orchard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a person was discovered dead in an almond orchard on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a farmworker found the body on Sycamore Avenue near Ashlan Avenue around 9:45 am.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office did not release a cause of death but did say the body had suffered severe trauma. The case is considered a homicide.

No further details were immediately available.

Detectives are expected to be in the area investigating for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimehomicidebody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Woman arrested for killing brother in Fresno County, deputies say
Body discovered in Lindsay orchard, homicide investigation underway
Man's body found in creek bed near Coalinga, police say
Coroner identifies woman found partially buried in Fresno Co. orchard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atwater mother killed, shot through front door as young daughters slept feet away
Creek Fire: 9-year-old girl raises money for young wildfire victims
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Change made to Fresno County's 'zero-dollar bail' policy
R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, shares her painful story of abuse
Motorcycle ministry, Fresno family seek justice for hit-and-run victim
Driver crashes car into southwest Fresno house
Show More
3-year-old Fresno artist raises $4,000 for Valley COVID-19 relief
Blood donations needed as Valley supply reaches 'extreme low'
Scott Peterson scheduled for court appearance in Stanislaus Co.
Creek Fire: Fresno County leaders plan to use $20 million to help with cleanup
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
More TOP STORIES News