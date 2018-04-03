Homicide investigation near Kingsburg

EMBED </>More Videos

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide east of Kingsburg that happened Monday, it's the second homicide of the day in Tulare County. (KFSN)

By , Christina Fan and Ricky Courtney
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Someone died a violent death inside a trailer on a property along Avenue 400 east of Kingsburg.

All investigators are releasing is that a victim is a man between the ages of 20 and 30.

While Tulare County Sheriff's Office officials are not saying how he died, neighbor Ramon Robles believes the evidence is littered around the scene.

"I saw a bunch of shotgun shells, bullets, that big rifle shells, and then pistol shells like that."

Robles says he stumbled upon the casings after returning home from a quick walk.

A stroll that ended with detectives stopping him before he reached his front door.

"They asked what I was doing, where I was going, why I was there and then they asked if I had heard anything, yelling, any like gunshots, any screaming."

Authorities say between 10 and 15 people live on the property where there are at least four trailers.

It's an area that Lt. Jose Torres that Tulare County Sheriff's Office says is not often hit by crime.

"We haven't had too many calls for violent nature come out of this area, to have a homicide, I'm sure the neighbors are concerned, and so are we."

Now, investigators are just hoping people will come forward with clues to help bring closure to this unsolved homicide case.

"If you have any information please contact us, regardless of how minute they might think it is," said Lt. Torres.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationtulare county sheriff's officeKingsburgTulare CountyDinuba
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News