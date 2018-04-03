Homicide investigation near Kingsburg

Someone died a violent death inside a trailer on a property along Avenue 400 east of Kingsburg.All investigators are releasing is that a victim is a man between the ages of 20 and 30.While Tulare County Sheriff's Office officials are not saying how he died, neighbor Ramon Robles believes the evidence is littered around the scene."I saw a bunch of shotgun shells, bullets, that big rifle shells, and then pistol shells like that."Robles says he stumbled upon the casings after returning home from a quick walk.A stroll that ended with detectives stopping him before he reached his front door."They asked what I was doing, where I was going, why I was there and then they asked if I had heard anything, yelling, any like gunshots, any screaming."Authorities say between 10 and 15 people live on the property where there are at least four trailers.It's an area that Lt. Jose Torres that Tulare County Sheriff's Office says is not often hit by crime."We haven't had too many calls for violent nature come out of this area, to have a homicide, I'm sure the neighbors are concerned, and so are we."Now, investigators are just hoping people will come forward with clues to help bring closure to this unsolved homicide case."If you have any information please contact us, regardless of how minute they might think it is," said Lt. Torres.