21-year-old man killed after altercation at Parlier apartment complex

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after an altercation at a Parlier apartment complex Friday night near 595 Bigger St.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 21-year old Julio Diaz from Parlier suffered injuries during the altercation and his friend drove him to Adventist Health Reedley in Reedley, where he died.


Officials are not releasing suspect information at this time, but investigators believe this incident is gang-related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parlierhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 292,172 acres burned with 39% containment
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
SQF Complex Fire: 148,850 acres burned, 39% contained
Mexican firefighters to start work on SQF Complex Fire in Tulare Co. today
Excessive drinking may worsen COVID-19 symptoms, study finds
1 killed in crash in southeast Fresno, alcohol a possible factor
Atwater pumpkin patch reopens this weekend
Show More
Children First: How Tulare Co. educators are finding solutions for distance learning
Man tries breaking into multiple Visalia homes in minutes, police say
Suspected DUI driver causes four-car crash in SE Fresno, police say
Creek Fire: Teams of fellers and loggers work on trees that pose threat
Schools urging students to get flu shots amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News