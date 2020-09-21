Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno while standing outside

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 30's was standing near Whitney Avenue and Huntington Avenue around 10 am when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.


The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound, where he died.

Authorities say there is no suspect description at this time, but a 90's BMW sedan was seen leaving the area.
