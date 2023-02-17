Deputies searching for vehicle in connection to man's death in Tulare County

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies found Curtis Duffy shot and killed inside his trailer in Goshen on September 25 of last year.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle believed to be connected to a murder.

After looking over surveillance video, investigators believe a white car may be connected to the crime.

The vehicle was seen on camera speeding southbound on Road 64 from Avenue 308.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or this case is urged to contact authorities.