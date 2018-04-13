FRESNO

Homicide investigation underway after shooting and SWAT action in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A late night shooting in Southwest Fresno is now a homicide investigation. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A late night shooting in Southwest Fresno is now a homicide investigation. The victim died at the hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds to the chest. Investigators then worked through the night gathering evidence.

The attack happened around eight Thursday night in front of a home near Clara and North. Police were responding to shots fired when they found the victim who was then rushed to the hospital.

A 34-year-old man was detained at the scene and is currently being held as a suspect. A second person, last seen with the victim, was witnessed running into one of two nearby homes. SWAT officers were called out who then set up a perimeter around the homes and got a search warrant to go inside.



After an extensive search of the homes Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the suspected murder weapon was found, as well as some suspicious items requiring help from the bomb squad.

"There was, what was determined to be, a homemade explosive device to the left of the door-- which is why the EOD team was summoned to the location to take possession of, not only that device, but also a secondary device that was located in the kitchen as you would come in through the back door of the residence."

Chief Dyer said the explosives had fuse detonating devices.

The person police were looking for was never found in either of the homes. Investigators are now reviewing evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses.

The identity of the 34-year-old victim has not yet been released and it is not yet known what may have motivated the attack.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresno police departmentswatfresnoFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News