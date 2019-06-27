Homicide investigation underway in Corcoran after man found shot to death

The Corcoran Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex.Police say they were called to Whitley Gardens Apartment Thursday morning for reports of a man lying on the ground near the manager's office.When officers arrived discovered the man had been shot several times and was deceased.Police say they are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved the shooting.This is Corcoran's first homicide of the year.The Corcoran Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 559-992-5151. You may remain anonymous and call the confidential crime line at 559-992-3591.