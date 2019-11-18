homicide investigation

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in southeast Fresno early Sunday morning.

Homicide investigators collected evidence after a Shotspotter call alerted them to gunfire near Dwight and Ninth at about 4 a.m.

Officers say a man in his late 20s was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting. Further information was not immediately available.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
