Homicide investigation underway in Tulare Co. after man is fatally shot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Tulare County, according to sheriff's officials.
Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 352, between Road 100 and Road 112, north of Visalia just before 2:30 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for more updates.
