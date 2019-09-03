Homicide investigation underway in Tulare Co. after man is fatally shot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Tulare County, according to sheriff's officials.Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 352, between Road 100 and Road 112, north of Visalia just before 2:30 p.m.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting.