Man dies after being found unconscious in west central Fresno, police investigating as homicide

The victim was discovered just before 2 Tuesday morning outside a fast food restaurant on Clinton and Brawley Avenues.

Police received a call about an unconscious man found near the dumpster by the drive-through at Taco Bell.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in west central Fresno.

They say the man had suffered severe trauma to the upper body.

At this point, they're not saying how he may have been injured.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are now working to figure out how the man ended up critically injured in the parking lot.

Taco Bell was closed at the time of the discovery.

It's not yet known if the victim was experiencing homelessness.

Police have not identified the man.

A few cars were in the parking lot when the man was found, but it's not known if they're connected to the scene.

The Taco Bell and a portion of the parking lot for the surrounding businesses will remain closed for the next few hours.

