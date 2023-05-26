Authorities have learned that the man who died after being found unconscious in west central Fresno was stabbed to death.

2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly stabbing of man in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing of a man in west central Fresno.

Police announced the arrests of 34-year-old Talon Debenedetto and 43-year-old Eugene Boni for the death of 37-year-old Jonathan Garcia.

Garcia was found outside the Taco Bell on Clinton and Brawley Avenues on May 16 with a stab wound to his neck.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police say Debenedetto was the one who stabbed Garcia, and that Boni was charged as an accessory to murder.

Authorities say the stabbing happened over theft.

Both Boni and Debenedetto were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.