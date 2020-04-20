homicide

Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced County dairy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies say a person was killed during a robbery at a dairy in Gustine early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:15 am.

Further information on the homicide investigation has not been released, but deputies say another, similar robbery occurred last week in Gustine.

Two workers at the dairy were robbed at gunpoint.

Surveillance footage captured a photo of the suspect, who was wearing a red and white bandanna over his face, a black hooded sweater, white gloves, grey pants and dark-colored shoes.



Sheriff's officials are encouraging dairy workers to stay aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.
