Bay Area homicide suspect arrested after standoff in Southeast Fresno

One person tells us her daughter in law lives next door to where the suspect was hiding. She and several others were forced to quickly evacuate. She says she’s shaken up hearing a murder suspect was hiding steps away from her son and daughter in law’s apartment. @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) June 5, 2019

Neighbors are being let back in after a several hour long standoff with a homicide suspect out of Oakland. The call from Bay Area detectives came to Fresno Police around 11 this morning. Oakland PD is also on scene. The suspect is Edwin Eddy McNeal Jr. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/8vyxsx9Lwl — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) June 5, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A murder suspect out of the Bay Area is in custody after a standoff in Southeast Fresno.Oakland Police, along with Fresno Police and California Highway Patrol closed off a portion of Belmont Avenue near Minnewawa when the man barricaded himself inside a home.Fresno investigators say the call came from Oakland detectives at 11 a.m. Wednesday.A SWAT team had guns drawn, but the suspect ultimately surrendered.Officers are working to ensure no one else in the home was harmed and will continue to gather evidence at the scene, said Lt. Mark Hudson with Fresno Police.Fresno Police say they don't have details on the Bay Area homicide case, or why the suspect was hiding in Fresno. Officials will take him back to Oakland.