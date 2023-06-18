Honor ride held to remember 23-year-old killed in crash near Hanford

Family and friends were taking action Saturday to honor and remember a young man who died in crash near Hanford on Memorial Day weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends were taking action Saturday to honor and remember a young man who died in crash near Hanford on Memorial Day weekend.

A group on motorcycle riders gathered at Burris Park in Kings County to celebrate the life of Brandon Moreno.

Moreno and his girlfriend were involved in an accident on Highway 43 and Dover Avenue on May 27.

A car crashed into the two of them as it was passing a truck.

Both were rushed to the hospital.

Moreno did not survive, and his girlfriend, Amaya, has since been recovering at CRMC.

Moreno was described as respectful, always smiling and a fantastic mechanic.

He was 23 years old.