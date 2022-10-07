15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized

According to school officials, the freshman was hit while crossing the street around Tuesday night on First Street near Barstow.

A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I got a text message that he had been hit and so right away, I left. I immediately went to the hospital."

Elliott Murray is the former middle school coach for the 15-year-old Hoover High School freshman who was hit by a car on Tuesday night.

He mentioned how close-knit of a family the students and staff are at his former school (Kepler Neighborhood School).

Murray stays in contact with the young man and his family.

"When he was here at Kepler, straight-A student, such a kind, warm-hearted young man," he said.

Murray even referenced a picture when his team made it to the Valley Championship last year.

"He got the sportsmanship award for the tournament," Murray said. "You always saw him picking up people off the floor, chatting with other players, making sure they are ok. Such a kind-hearted young man."

According to school officials, the 15-year-old Hoover freshman was hit while crossing the street around 6 Tuesday night on First Street near Barstow.

Authorities tell Action News he was not in a crosswalk.

Police say at first, the driver involved left the scene but then called the police to report the incident about 20 minutes later.

However, on Thursday, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley confirmed that the driver did quickly call 911 but was initially unable to get through.

Then, the driver called 911 a second time to report the accident, Dooley says, explaining the delay.

Dooley says that driver has continued to be cooperative with law enforcement.

Fresno Unified School District released a statement, saying, in part, "We are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

Coach Murray said he also hopes everyone keeps praying.

Hoover High School is providing social-emotional support to students at the school who may also be experiencing a tough time with this news.

Authorities say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.