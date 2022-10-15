Family remembers 15-year-old Hoover High student hit and killed by car

Rashad Al-Hakim's mother says he was a good student and athlete, and basketball was his favorite sport.

A grieving Fresno mother is desperate for answers after her son was hit and killed by a car in front of Hoover High School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ragina Bell is the mother of Rashad Al-Hakim, the 15-year-old Hoover High freshman who lost his life after he was tragically hit by a car in front of the school last week.

She says he was a good student and athlete, and basketball was his favorite sport.

"I'm broken," she said. "That's my first son. He made me a mom."

Police say Rashad was hit while walking across First Street near Barstow and that he was not in a crosswalk. But his mother says that's not what matters.

"At the end of the day, he lost his life," she said. "He's the victim in this situation."

Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall says the driver called 911 almost immediately after the collision but couldn't get through.

"In fact, that it looks like it occurred before any other independent 911 calls actually did come in," he said. "However, due to either a technical glitch in our 911 system or a cell phone provider, that call was not immediately picked up."

He says another call by the driver was received about 18 minutes later.

Authorities determined during that time, the woman had moved her vehicle to the next major intersection at Bullard and First.

"The Vehicle Code requires that a driver involved in a serious incident like this pull their vehicle over as soon as practical," Dewall said. "That doesn't mean that it has to happen immediately. They're expected to be able to pull the rest of the vehicle out of the roadway to allow normal traffic to continue, and then call 911 as soon as practical."

Officials will have to do a complete inspection of the vehicle and look into whether the driver was distracted as the investigation continues.

Lt. Dewall says he feels for Rashad's family as they wait to learn more.

"I completely understand their frustration and believe me, it doesn't go unheard," he said. "Personally, I have a 16-year-old son and if something like this happened to him, I would be frustrated."

On Friday, students honored Rashad during their rally at Hoover High School

Administrators are also providing support to students who may be struggling to cope with the loss of a beloved classmate.

Police are still asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video that could help the investigation to contact them.

Students plan to honor Rashad at the Hoover High School Homecoming Game.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Hoover High school Sunday night.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.