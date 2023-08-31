Hoover Middle School honoring educator with theater name

Hoover Middle School in Merced is honoring a beloved educator who passed away during the pandemic at the age of 85.

Jim Eppler was a teacher for more than 40 years and coached boys basketball.

He also served in the U.S. Army and as a volunteer firefighter.

Later in life, Eppler volunteered his time to greet parents and students every day as they entered the Hoover campus.

In the video above, Action News Photojournalist Alex Ruiz shows us the new permanent tribute in a place he loved.