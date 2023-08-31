WATCH LIVE

Hoover Middle School honoring educator with theater name

Thursday, August 31, 2023 3:09PM
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hoover Middle School in Merced is honoring a beloved educator who passed away during the pandemic at the age of 85.

Jim Eppler was a teacher for more than 40 years and coached boys basketball.

He also served in the U.S. Army and as a volunteer firefighter.

Later in life, Eppler volunteered his time to greet parents and students every day as they entered the Hoover campus.

