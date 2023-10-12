An emotional family pleaded with a Fresno judge to impose the maximum sentence against Hope Marshay Whitmore on Wednesday.

Family says 180-day sentence for deadly Fresno hit-and-run is not enough

Whitmore was behind the wheel in March 2021 when she struck LaVonda Anita Mosley near Elm and Grove avenues.

The 55-year-old, who was not in a marked crosswalk, died, and Whitmore drove away.

Whitmore turned herself in more than a week later and pleaded no contest to the 2021 charges.

On Wednesday, she came face to face with the victim's family.

"Actions speak way more louder than words," Alicia McQueen, Mosley's daughter, said. "Way more."

"Hope Whitmore deserves the maximum sentence," Mosley's sister Valerie said. "She didn't even try to stop. Instead, she sped up to get away and hid off for ten days."

A search of Fresno County court records reveals a slew of traffic charges against Whitmore dating back to 2010. The list includes another hit-and-run this year while Whitmore was out on bail, but those charges were dismissed.

Despite that history, Whitmore asked Judge Mark Cullers to have mercy on her.

She quickly became emotional as she told the judge she takes full responsibility for her actions and is the single mother of three children.

Her statement seemingly helped her case. Instead of the four-year maximum, Cullers sentenced Whitmore to 180 days in jail and revoked her license.

The bailiff moved in to handcuff Whitmore and take her into custody.

Moments later, Mosley's family told Action News the sentence was too light.

"Even today, we fought for more time," Mosley's brother Damean Jackson said. "It didn't happen. We're a little disappointed, but as a family, we must move on."

Mosley's family also told Action News that with good time credit, they fear Whitmore could be out of jail much sooner than six months -- and that her driving could threaten public safety.

