Fresno hospice nurse diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley hospice nurse is facing a tough battle against stage four cancer.

Teng Moua has spent his life helping hospice patients and their families through one of life's most difficult realities, death.

Now, he's facing his most challenging reality yet after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

"It's been very difficult to have someone tell you that you have cancer. I'm still struggling to accept it," said Moua.

Stage four colorectal cancer has spread to his lungs and liver.

Moua said he has been leaning on his faith and support system.

For 13 years, Moua has worked at Hinds Hospice in Fresno where his coworkers have become his closest friends.

"Teng is such a hard worker. He doesn't take time off, he doesn't take PTO. He hardly gets sick," said Kham Lee, Moua's close friend and colleague.

His friends created a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and allow for Moua and his family to spend valuable time together since he's not able to work while going through treatment.

"Anyone who can support Teng and his family. He's given so much to this community. I really would love to see lots of love pour into his family," said Mika Roland, Moua's close friend and colleague.

"It's been very emotional for me because my kids are so young, I'm afraid I may not be here long enough to be the father figure for them," said Moua.

Moua and his wife have three children, all under the age of five, and have another baby on the way.

"Each time I look at my kids, I can't control my tears," said Moua.

Moua and his colleagues are now clinging to the very advice they give to their patients all the time.

"I keep telling myself I need to push Teng and be strong for him. I reflect on all the things I use to encourage patients and families. I tell myself self-care and vocalize what's in your heart," said Lee.

And Moua's pregnant wife, faced with the challenge of raising young children and caring for her sick husband, is trying to stay strong, too.

"Get through this battle, trying to stay positive, remind him that he has everyone at the back of him, he's not there by himself," said Moua's wife, Mai Thor.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.