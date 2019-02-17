Hot air balloon crashes on Skaggs Island near Vallejo

A hot air balloon made a crash landing on Skaggs Island near Vallejo with 10 people on board.

VALLEJO, Calif. --
At least two ambulances are responding to the crash that happened around 10 a.m., but none of the passengers needed to be transported to the hospital.

Residents from Jack London Drive reported seeing the crash northwest of them.

The Vallejo Fire Department said they do not believe any of the injuries are critical.

The pilot called the incident an emergency landing after saying high winds were pushing the balloon towards power lines.

No further details were immediately available.
