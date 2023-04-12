Hot food waiver being offered to California residents impacted by storms

A hot food waiver from the federal government is being offered to California residents impacted by recent storms and flooding.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hot food waiver from the federal government is being offered to California residents impacted by recent storms and flooding.

Effective immediately, all stores licensed by the Food Nutrition Service in most counties across Central California, including Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Merced Counties, may accept SNAP benefits.

That's in exchange for hot foods and items intended to be consumed at the store or business.

Hot foods purchased with SNAP EBT benefits through May 2 are also not subject to sales tax since the items are considered SNAP-eligible during this time period.