Cars line up in Old Town Clovis to deliver Christmas gifts for needy families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Car after car lined up in Old Town Clovis to deliver unwrapped Christmas gifts for kids in need.

The Hot Rod Coalition hosted its 2nd annual Toy Drive -- but the first time in Clovis.

Many people drove down Pollasky Ave. to drop off more than 500 gifts.

Last year, the local automotive community showed up and donated four pallets of toys for kids.

"One thing that I always say about the hot rod community is we're a pretty quiet bunch, but our hearts are so big," says founder Anthony Granata. "I've been around hot rods my whole life -- anything the hot rod community gets behind is successful and it's done selflessly. I'm glad that every once in a while, the public can see it's not just car shows and loud motors but it's doing this for a purpose."

This organization is doing this for a local nonprofit out of Mendota - which caters to the farming community.

All the toys will go to needy families in the farming division out in Mendota.
