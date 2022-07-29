Construction to begin on new hotel near Fresno Yosemite International Airport

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new hotel on East McKinley, near the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travelers will soon have a new hotel to stay at while visiting the Central Valley.

The Holiday Inn Express Airport will have 89 rooms.

The Axis Hotel Group, who is the hotel management company behind the project, says the hotel will help the local economy.

This will be the sixth hotel added by the Axis Hotel Group in the Fresno-Clovis area.

Construction is expected to take about a year and a half, with the hotel opening in early 2024.