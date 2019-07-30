Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Pennsylvania police say

🚨🚨

This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today.



WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need.



Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.



Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help after they say a newborn baby was found abandoned on Tuesday.According to police, an hours-old newborn baby girl was left abandoned on the 100 block of Englewood Road."WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need. Mom, if you're reading this, call us," said police in a tweet.Video obtained by WPVI-TV shows the baby wrapped in a blanket on a porch.Terrell Phillips says the baby was found wrapped in a little white blanket on a porch."I picked it up and as I picked it up the towel was unraveling and and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it," said Phillips.He called police and they came and got the girl and took her to the hospital.Police say the baby is doing fine.Right now Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says they don't know who left the baby there or where she was born."If somebody wants to drop off a child to a hospital or police station, as long as it's not hurt and less than 28 days, you can do it without any criminality," said Chitwood.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-734-7693.