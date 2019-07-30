Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Pennsylvania police say

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help after they say a newborn baby was found abandoned on Tuesday.

According to police, an hours-old newborn baby girl was left abandoned on the 100 block of Englewood Road.

"WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need. Mom, if you're reading this, call us," said police in a tweet.



Video obtained by WPVI-TV shows the baby wrapped in a blanket on a porch.

Terrell Phillips says the baby was found wrapped in a little white blanket on a porch.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help after they say a newborn baby was found abandoned on Tuesday.



"I picked it up and as I picked it up the towel was unraveling and and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it," said Phillips.

He called police and they came and got the girl and took her to the hospital.

Police say the baby is doing fine.

Right now Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says they don't know who left the baby there or where she was born.

"If somebody wants to drop off a child to a hospital or police station, as long as it's not hurt and less than 28 days, you can do it without any criminality," said Chitwood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-734-7693.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newspennsylvaniababypolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman hospitalized after being infected with West Nile Virus
Serial rapist who terrorized Fresno's Tower District denied parole
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
Deputies: Body of Porterville man recovered from Tule River
Woman killed in crash involving big rig in Madera County
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition changes life of local firefighter
Show More
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
2 Walmart employees killed by co-worker, officials say
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
Cameron Boyce's death a result of epilepsy: Coroner
More TOP STORIES News