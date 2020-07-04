House destroyed after fire in southeast Fresno, all residents safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An overnight blaze destroyed a home in southeast Fresno.Fresno Fire investigators say the blaze sparked at around 10:30 Friday night near Platt and First.They say the homeowner said he heard fireworks, went outside and saw a tree on fire.The flames destroyed the home.Fire crews were able to get the people living in the home out safely and stopped it before it could spread to any nearby homes.