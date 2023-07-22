  • Full Story
Firefighter hospitalized following central Fresno house fire

ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Saturday, July 22, 2023 4:18PM
A house is destroyed following a large fire that injured a firefighter in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A house is destroyed following a large fire that injured a firefighter in central Fresno.

Crews were called to Madison Avenue and Mariposa Street before 2 a.m. Saturday.

That's just around the corner from Tehipite Middle School.

Crews say there was heavy smoke coming from the second story of the house.

Firefighters did a quick search and found no one inside the home.|

The roof partially collapsed during the fire fight and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion.

Neighbors reported seeing homeless activity at that location in the past.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

