u.s. & world

Ohio house explosion investigated as possible hate crime after swastikas, racial slurs found: Authorities

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A house explosion in Ohio is being investigated as a possible hate crime after racial slurs and a swastika were found spray-painted on the home's garage and neighboring property, according to local authorities.

Sterling firefighters responded to the explosion in Milton Township in northeastern Ohio's Wayne County around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, local television station WEWS reported. Authorities say the house was reduced to rubble.

No injuries were reported. Deputies said the homeowners were staying elsewhere while the house was being repaired from an electrical fire in early July.

Sterling firefighters had been called to the home earlier in the week after an unknown person apparently tired to destroy the home by filling it with natural gas and then turning the stove burner on, investigators said Wednesday. Gas and electricity had been disconnected due to the ongoing electrical repairs that were being made.

Homeowner Angela Frase, who is black, says she and her husband, who is white, have lived at the home since 1997 and hadn't experienced any racial prejudice in the community, which sits about 30 miles east of Akron.

The FBI and state fire marshal investigators have been called to help investigate.

Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson described the community as "close-knit" and "very supportive," adding that "this type of activity is very disappointing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionhate crimeohiohate crime investigationu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor
Travel warning: Impostor airline, hotel booking sites
USA Today HQ evacuated after mistaken report of man with weapon
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USA Today HQ evacuated after mistaken report of man with weapon
Hiker dies after falling down mountainside in Madera Co.
Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads CHP officers on chase
Lemoore officials appoint new members to fill vacant city council seats
Show More
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
Man admits dismembering body to cover up another man's crime
Teen arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence
Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead
More TOP STORIES News