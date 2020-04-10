house fire

Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Atwater

The fire started just after 6 a.m. at Winton Way and Elm Avenue. (Atwater Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE firefighters are battling a house fire in Atwater, police say.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. at Winton Way and Elm Avenue.

Officials say both directions of Winton Way will be closed until around 9 a.m. as crews work to contain the blaze.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwaterhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Tulare County firefighters battle large house fire in London
At least 1 dead in west central Fresno house fire
Home severely damaged after house fire in Sanger
Family displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News