Homeowner speaks out after fiery crash damages Clovis house

A homeowner is speaking out after a vehicle crashed into her garage and caused a fire Tuesday night.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homeowner is speaking out after a vehicle crashed into her garage and caused a fire Tuesday night.

Stacey Lewis and her family only had minutes to escape from their home after it caught fire.

"Me and my husband were here in the living room, and we heard this thundering crash in the house, and my husband grabbed me and threw me in the hallway because we didn't know what was going on," said Lewis.

Lewis says they were in the process of trying to get their two girls, Kerry and Lyla, to bed when the fire broke out.

"And then they started screaming as us saying your house is on fire, get out, get out," said Lewis.

While the garage is now boarded up, you can see their broken antiques and brunt washer, but inside the home.

"There's water damage, there's fire damage, all of my kids' toys are destroyed," said Lewis.

There's a hole in the roof and debris from the fire all throughout the kitchen.

As Lewis viewed the damage for the first time Wednesday, she says it was devastating seeing their generational home somewhat unrecognizable.

"Now, seeing all of this, this was our dream home. This was the family's home, my parents passed it down to me," said Lewis.

The Clovis Police Department said when officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the vehicle already escaped, but there was another person in the car.

"There was a passenger in the vehicle that stayed with the vehicle and ultimately was arrested for being drunk in public," said Lt. Jim Koch with the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they have not found the suspect, but Lewis has one message for the driver.

"You destroyed my family," said Lewis. "We had this home, this was our sanctuary, this was the place where we could be ourselves,"

While insurance says it will take at least six months to rebuild, Lewis knows the situation could've been worse.

"We are just so lucky that we are alive," said Lewis.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family rebuild.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.