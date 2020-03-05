Man hospitalized after trying to rescue neighbor in central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are being treated for injuries after a man tried to rescue his neighbor from his burning home in central Fresno.The flames broke out just before seven tonight at the home onAs fire crews arrived, the homeowner's neighbor tried to get him out, but the heat and smoke were too intense.Fire crews went into rescue mode, locating and saving the man from inside the burning home.He was taken to the hospital for burn injuries and was conscious on his way there.Firefighters knocked down the flames in less than 30 minutes.Two dogs were also injured in the blaze, and the SPCA has been called out to help treat them tonight.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.