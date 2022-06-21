1 found dead in house fire in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was found dead in a house fire in Corcoran early Monday morning.

Corcoran police say it happened at a home on Whitley near Dairy Avenue at 5:30 am.


When officers arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Kings County fire crews were able to put the flames out.


Officers went inside the home and found someone dead. Their identity has not been released.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcoranhouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 killed in 4-car crash involving semi-truck in Merced County: CHP
Parlier police vehicle set on fire, officers now on heightened alert
Police car and police motorcycle crash in downtown Fresno
Loved ones remember Clovis crash victim as father, radio DJ, rescuer
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump pressure on election officials
LIVE: Texas leader says Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Man shot at Fresno playground, police looking for suspect
Show More
Man arrested for starting series of fires in Merced, police say
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis
Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
Clovis crash: Dad of 2 killed on Father's Day, DUI suspect in jail
More TOP STORIES News