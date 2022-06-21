1 found dead in house fire in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was found dead in a house fire in Corcoran early Monday morning.Corcoran police say it happened at a home on Whitley near Dairy Avenue at 5:30 am.When officers arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.Kings County fire crews were able to put the flames out.Officers went inside the home and found someone dead. Their identity has not been released.Foul play does not appear to be a factor at this time.