2 dogs killed in early morning fire at northwest Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An early morning house fire in northwest Fresno led to the deaths of two dogs on Friday,

It started around 3:30 am at a duplex near Pinedale and Sugar Pine Avenues.

A passerby saw smoke in the back of the property and alerted firefighters.

The duplex sustained minimal damage and no one inside was hurt.

Two dogs in the back were killed in the fire.

It's still unclear how the flames started.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family as they recover from the fire.