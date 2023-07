3 people forced from home by early-morning fire in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people safely evacuated their home after a fire broke out in east central Fresno.

The flames were first reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Clay at Recreation Avenue.

Officials say the fire started in the carport area and then spread to the rest of the house.

The residents are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.