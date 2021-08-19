4 people displaced after house fire in east central Fresno

House Fire near Floradora & Matus. (Chestnut & McKinley area). House is a total loss. Four people have been displaced. There was a person home who is physically disabled, another person who lives there was able to help get them out. Cause of fire under investigation. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/QHpoYSudkn — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) August 19, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have been displaced after a house fire in east central Fresno Thursday afternoon.The Fresno Fire Department says flames broke out at a home near Floradora & Matus.It is not known what started the fire at this time, but fire crews say it started from inside the home.Two people were inside the home when the fire started and one of them is handicapped. They were able to be removed safely.No injuries have been reported. Officials say crews were able to contain the fire quickly.The house is believed to be a total loss.