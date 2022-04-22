Woman hospitalized after house fire in Fresno County, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after a house fire in Fresno County Thursday night.

Fresno Fire says the flames broke out at a home near Brown and Sierra Vista around 9:30 pm.

Officials say the fire broke out in the living room. When they were inside, they found a woman and immediately took her outside.

They say she was breathing on her own when she was pulled out.



She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for further treatment. Officials do not know her condition but say she suffered severe injuries.
