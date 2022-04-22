Woman hospitalized after house fire in Fresno County, officials say

FIRE INJURY: One woman was hospitalized after a house caught fire in east central Fresno (Brown/Sierra Vista Ave). Fire officials say the injuries are severe. It’s not clear how many others were in the home at the time. The cause is still under investigation. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/j2g2dByucH — Alyssa Flores Johansen (@AlyssaABC30) April 22, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after a house fire in Fresno County Thursday night.Fresno Fire says the flames broke out at a home near Brown and Sierra Vista around 9:30 pm.Officials say the fire broke out in the living room. When they were inside, they found a woman and immediately took her outside.They say she was breathing on her own when she was pulled out.She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for further treatment. Officials do not know her condition but say she suffered severe injuries.