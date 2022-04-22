Woman hospitalized after house fire in Fresno County, officials say

Fresno Fire says the flames broke out at a home near Brown and Sierra Vista around 9:30 pm.
Officials say the fire broke out in the living room. When they were inside, they found a woman and immediately took her outside.
They say she was breathing on her own when she was pulled out.
FIRE INJURY: One woman was hospitalized after a house caught fire in east central Fresno (Brown/Sierra Vista Ave). Fire officials say the injuries are severe. It’s not clear how many others were in the home at the time. The cause is still under investigation. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/j2g2dByucH— Alyssa Flores Johansen (@AlyssaABC30) April 22, 2022
She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for further treatment. Officials do not know her condition but say she suffered severe injuries.