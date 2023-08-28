Family displaced following house fire in Visalia

A Visalia family of five is looking for a new place to stay after a house fire.

It was first reported before 2 am Monday on Conyer Court and Walnut Avenue.

Firefighters say the blaze started outside the home and burned the garage.

Crews were able to stop the flames before they made it into the living area.

The fire damaged the attic, and the family cannot stay in the home.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to any neighboring houses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.