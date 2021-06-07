Crews battle flames at abandoned west central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a boarded-up home in west central Fresno.The fire broke out around 2:30 Monday morning at Belmont and Valentine.No one was hurt.The building is believed to have been abandoned for several months.Firefighters don't yet know what started the blaze but they said this is the second time they've been called to this spot in the last two months.