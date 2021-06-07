Crews battle flames at abandoned west central Fresno home

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battle flames at abandoned west central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a boarded-up home in west central Fresno.

The fire broke out around 2:30 Monday morning at Belmont and Valentine.

No one was hurt.

The building is believed to have been abandoned for several months.

Firefighters don't yet know what started the blaze but they said this is the second time they've been called to this spot in the last two months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News