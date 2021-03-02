Family displaced, pets killed after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a central Fresno home on Tuesday, leaving a family displaced and killing three of their pets.

The fire broke out at a home on Terrace and Del Mar Avenues shortly before 10:00 am.

When crews arrived, they found the front of the house covered in flames.

Four people and a child who live in the home safely escaped without any injuries but fire teams did find three pets, including two dogs, dead inside the house.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes to control the flames. Officials say the house is a complete loss.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.
