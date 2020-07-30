Family of 9 displaced after fire sparks in attic of central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nine people were temporarily displaced after a fire sparked in the attic of their central Fresno home on Thursday morning.The family reported the smell of smoke just before 1:40 a.m. at a house on University and Fruit.When firefighters arrived, at first, they didn't see the smoke or flames, but once inside, they discovered fire above the ceiling.Fire officials say an electrical wiring issue caused the blaze. Power has been shut off to the home until repairs are made.No one was injured.