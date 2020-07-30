house fire

Family of 9 displaced after fire sparks in attic of central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nine people were temporarily displaced after a fire sparked in the attic of their central Fresno home on Thursday morning.

The family reported the smell of smoke just before 1:40 a.m. at a house on University and Fruit.

When firefighters arrived, at first, they didn't see the smoke or flames, but once inside, they discovered fire above the ceiling.

Fire officials say an electrical wiring issue caused the blaze. Power has been shut off to the home until repairs are made.

No one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfirehouse firered cross
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Bay Area prosecutors file dozens of felony charges against Tulare construction company
Family displaced after house fire in northwest Fresno
Small house destroyed by fire in southeast Fresno
Remodeled home catches fire in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Madera Co. man arrested for abuse, sex trafficking
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
Central California coronavirus cases
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits LA County, USGS says
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
Show More
Merced Police looking for 82-year-old missing man with dementia
Madera parents plead not guilty to murdering their 2-year-old son
Obama to eulogize Lewis at Atlanta funeral
When there's no will, is there a way? Fresno COVID patient told 'no way'
Bay Area prosecutors file dozens of felony charges against Tulare construction company
More TOP STORIES News