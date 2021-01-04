Malfunction with lights on Christmas tree possibly starts Fresno County house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Firefighters think an electrical malfunction with lights on a dry Christmas tree may be to blame for an early morning house fire.Flames tore through a home Sunday morning on Olive near Cornelia around 1:30 am.Authorities say fire and smoke ripped through the roof of the building, and the home is a complete loss.Two people were home when the fire started and escaped safely.