Mini-refrigerator catches fire at southeast Fresno home, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters doused an early morning blaze at a home in southeast Fresno.It was first spotted just after 3:30 am on 10th Street and Calwa.Fire crews arrived and found a mini-refrigerator burning against a wall behind the home.Smoke entered the home and set off smoke detectors inside, which woke up the residents inside the house.Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials say no structural damage was done to the house.