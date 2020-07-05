3 people rescued from fire that burned through 2 SE Fresno homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews rescued three people from a fire that burned through two homes near Chestnut and Jensen Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire sparked at the home sometime before 2 a.m.

Those flames grew and spread onto a neighboring house.

Fire officials haven't announced the extent of the damage for those two homes or if anyone was injured in the rescue.

Investigators are still determining what sparked the flames.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeasthouse firefresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local firefighters see busy night during 4th of July celebrations
Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines
Visalia students, community lock hands to keep BLM signs from being moved
36-year-old man drowns in San Joaquin River
Peaceful demonstration held at Fresno Memorial Auditorium for Vanessa Guillen
Central California coronavirus cases
Local firefighters preparing for dangerous 4th of July weekend
Show More
Woman rescued after falling down ravine in Tulare Co., condition unknown
Illegal fireworks spark flames at motel in Sanger, investigators say
Mosquito known to carry yellow fever found in Merced County
House destroyed after fire in southeast Fresno, all residents safe
Thousands gather for 4th of July fireworks show in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News