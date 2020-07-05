FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews rescued three people from a fire that burned through two homes near Chestnut and Jensen Sunday morning.
Officials say the fire sparked at the home sometime before 2 a.m.
Those flames grew and spread onto a neighboring house.
Fire officials haven't announced the extent of the damage for those two homes or if anyone was injured in the rescue.
Investigators are still determining what sparked the flames.
3 people rescued from fire that burned through 2 SE Fresno homes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News