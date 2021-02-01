Man hospitalized following house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a house fire in southeast Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department was called to the home near Orinda Street and Florence Avenue around 8:30 Sunday night.

When fire crews arrived, a neighbor informed them that someone was still inside the house.

Firefighters managed to rescue a man from the burning property. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not known.

Crews knocked down the flames once the man was out of the home. There's no word yet on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeasthouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends and family remember Sanger HS senior killed in crash
Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in SE Fresno
Police searching for missing 71-year-old Sanger man with medical conditions
Puppy rescued in abandoned house fire in Fresno getting a second chance
54-year-old man killed in solo-car crash in Fresno Co., CHP says
Snowy conditions in Shaver Lake brings much-needed boost for businesses
Neighbors help put out fire at central Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Selma family reunited with dog four years after she was stolen
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in Merced County
Highway 140 in Mariposa County back open after closure due to rock slide
Central CA storm: Highway 168 reopens, per CHP
Bulldog Breakdown: Remembering Ron Johnson
More TOP STORIES News