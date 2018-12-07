House fire in Central Fresno displaces family of six

An investigation is underway to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Central Fresno.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Friday on Hampton Way at Thorne, which is in the area of Palm and Ashlan.

Fire officials say it looks like the fire started outside near the car, quickly spread to the home, with the fire getting into the attic.

Neighbors were able to get the three adults and three children out of the house safely before firefighters arrived.

According to fire officials, the family will not be able to return to the home at this time because power has been shut off to the house.
