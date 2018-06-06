FRESNO COUNTY

House fire in Central Fresno

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Central Fresno, it started just after 10pm Wednesday on Simpson and Channing Way. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Central Fresno on Wednesday.

It happened just after 10 pm near Simpson and Channing Way.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

The front portion of the house received much of the damage.

Fire officials say one point flames 10 to 15-feet tall were coming out from one of the windows.

Firefighters searched the home and found it was vacant with no one inside.

They say because the house had no electrical wiring, they believe someone may have started the fire.

A fire investigator will inspect the home to determine the official cause.
