Residents displaced following house fire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people and a dog have been displaced following a house fire in Madera County.

The flames broke out at a home on Lilley Mountain Dr near Powder Horn Way in Yosemite Lakes Park just before 4:30 am.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed.

CAL FIRE officials say the homeowners were woken up by the smoke alarms.

They were able to escape safely with their pets, but left their phones behind. A neighbor spotted the smoke and was able to call for help.

The fire spread about a quarter of an acre into the wildland, but was quickly contained.

Officials say the home is a complete loss. Two cars were also destroyed.

The Red Cross is now helping the residents find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.