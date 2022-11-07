  • Full Story
Fire at northeast Fresno house that was the location of a murder last week

Monday, November 7, 2022 2:39PM
Just last week, a man was found murdered inside that same home.

FRESNO, Cali (KFSN) -- Fire officials are looking into the cause of a fire at a home in northeast Fresno.

Firefighters responded to a home near North Anna Street and East Indianapolis Avenue at 3:30 am on Monday.

Just last week, a man was found murdered inside that same home and a crime scene was still inside the home when a tree caught fire and landed on the roof.

No one was inside the home at the time.

A memorial where a vigil with candles had been held could be seen on the sidewalk outside.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was hurt.

